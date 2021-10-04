Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

