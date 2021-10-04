Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 411,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 867.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 587,396 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,421,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.25 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.