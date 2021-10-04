TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of TransUnion worth $121,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

