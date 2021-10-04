Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

