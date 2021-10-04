Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $383.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

