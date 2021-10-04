Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 4,398 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,862,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 450,222 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of EEFT opened at $131.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

