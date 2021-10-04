CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $146,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.82 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

