Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 15,440 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of Paycom Software worth $113,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $505.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $515.52. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

