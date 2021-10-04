Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of SMIT opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.44% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

