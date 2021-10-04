iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.