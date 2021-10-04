Legal & General Group Plc Buys 36,461 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $106,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $155.96 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

