JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 128,660 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $160,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.