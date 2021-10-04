JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,668,108 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 381.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $175,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PG&E by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCG opened at $9.61 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

