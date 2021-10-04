Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

