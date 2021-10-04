Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.