Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $45.73 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

