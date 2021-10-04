Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

