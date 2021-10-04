Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $105.23 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

