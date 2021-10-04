Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.21% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.