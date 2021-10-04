General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

