SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $488.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $336.60 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

