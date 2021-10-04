Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $142.44

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

