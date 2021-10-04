Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $179.69 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

