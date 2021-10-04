Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Belden by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE:BDC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.