Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

