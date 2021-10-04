Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 42,555 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

