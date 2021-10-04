Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

