Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.70). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

