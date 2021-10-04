Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $28.45 on Monday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

