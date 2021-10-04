Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

