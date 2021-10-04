Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 145,583 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $185.90 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.