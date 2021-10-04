State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $508.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $593.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $501.14 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

