Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $741.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

