Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.