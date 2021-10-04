Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,935 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 761,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

