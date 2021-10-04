State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.63 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

