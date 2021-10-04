American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $168.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

