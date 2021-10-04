State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.41% of SailPoint Technologies worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

