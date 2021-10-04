State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avalara were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $176.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.