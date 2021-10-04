Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 39,000 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

ISBC opened at $15.44 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

