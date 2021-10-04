BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $4.50 on Monday. BBTV has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

