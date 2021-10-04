Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $14,784,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

