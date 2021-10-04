Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter.

NTGR opened at $32.44 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $990.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,992. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

