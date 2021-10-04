Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

