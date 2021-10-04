The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

