Keybank National Association OH Sells 925 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALG opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,490. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

