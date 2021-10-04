Keybank National Association OH Has $926,000 Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Viad worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $978.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

