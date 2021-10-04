Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $90.27 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

