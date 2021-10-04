Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$51.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.81. The stock has a market cap of C$686.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -3.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

