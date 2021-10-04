Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $95.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

